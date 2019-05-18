York Water (YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YORW. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded York Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of York Water stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 10,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.24. York Water has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). York Water had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in York Water by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in York Water by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 54,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

