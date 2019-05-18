Xylem (XYL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XYL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.93.

Xylem stock opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $84.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $627,379.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,327 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 101.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 49.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

