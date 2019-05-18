Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.92.

WMGI stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.50, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $206,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $70,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,449 shares of company stock worth $969,536. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

