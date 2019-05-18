Woodstock (WSFL) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woodstock does not pay a dividend. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Woodstock and Jefferies Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodstock $6.86 million 0.06 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $5.01 billion 1.10 $1.03 billion $0.81 22.88

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Volatility & Risk

Woodstock has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodstock and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.20%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Woodstock.

Profitability

This table compares Woodstock and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodstock N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group 10.07% 6.70% 1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Woodstock on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

