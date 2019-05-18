William C. Lucia Sells 22,978 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $730,470.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,524.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 244,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.40. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. HMS’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 17.4% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 47,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “William C. Lucia Sells 22,978 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/william-c-lucia-sells-22978-shares-of-hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-stock.html.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.