Wendys Co (WEN) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wendys were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $56,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,924 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,642,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4,861.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 557,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.73 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,699,429 shares of company stock valued at $64,343,804. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

