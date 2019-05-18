Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $32,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $321,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

