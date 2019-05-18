W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Stake Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $318.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.13.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $267.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $258.42 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

W W Grainger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

