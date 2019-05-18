Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €35.30 ($41.05) and last traded at €35.50 ($41.28), with a volume of 7673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.95 ($41.80).

Several research firms have commented on VOS. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($50.52).

Get Vossloh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million and a PE ratio of -86.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vossloh (VOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.30” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/vossloh-vos-sets-new-1-year-low-at-35-30.html.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.