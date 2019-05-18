Vossloh (VOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.30

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €35.30 ($41.05) and last traded at €35.50 ($41.28), with a volume of 7673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.95 ($41.80).
Several research firms have commented on VOS. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($50.52).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million and a PE ratio of -86.62.
Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.
