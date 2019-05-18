Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 354,729 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 900,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,615. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 354,729 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/victory-capital-management-inc-sells-354729-shares-of-pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi.html.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.