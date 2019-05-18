Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,371,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $82,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $624,620.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,492.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $10,559,586. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

