Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,288,000 after buying an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,556,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $146.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

