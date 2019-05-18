Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 465,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,250. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

