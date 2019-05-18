ValuEngine Upgrades L.B. Foster (FSTR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.13.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.