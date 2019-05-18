ValuEngine Lowers Cerus (CERS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $756.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.68% and a negative return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $50,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $48,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,867 shares of company stock valued at $241,151. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cerus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

