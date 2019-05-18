ValuEngine Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.26. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.