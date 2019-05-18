Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $326.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 192,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 429,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

