UralsCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 170.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. UralsCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,284.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UralsCoin Coin Profile

UralsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 12,976,250 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info . UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

