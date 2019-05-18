United States Steel Co. (X) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 1,151.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United States Steel by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 79,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 86,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 70,450 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 12,971,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,704,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

