United Bankshares (UBSI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $561,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.