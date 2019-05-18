Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after buying an additional 4,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Union Pacific by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 1,610,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,445,000 after buying an additional 1,292,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

