Under Armour (UA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

UA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE UA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,163,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,929,000 after purchasing an additional 192,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,335,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,459,000 after purchasing an additional 763,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,611 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,443,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,847,000 after purchasing an additional 851,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,215,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after purchasing an additional 463,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

