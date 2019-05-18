UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (VOD)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vodafone Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 186.61 ($2.44).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 124.28 ($1.62) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.55 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.46%.

In related news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

