U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,026,000 after purchasing an additional 399,480 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

