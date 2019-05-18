Tyson Foods (TSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,656 shares of company stock worth $13,866,705 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

