Tucows (TCX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Get Tucows alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCX. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Tucows has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $694.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $119,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,000 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tucows by 84.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 82.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tucows in the first quarter valued at $285,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.