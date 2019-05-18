Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Baozun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 1,520,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,689. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Baozun had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

