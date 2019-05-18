Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bancshares by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.29.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/trustcore-financial-services-llc-acquires-new-position-in-first-bancshares-inc-fbms.html.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.