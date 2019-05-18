Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,300 shares of company stock worth $19,632,367. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,508. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

