Trueblue (TBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of TBI opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $955.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $552.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 15,700 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $385,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,078 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

