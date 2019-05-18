Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 143 ($1.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 153 ($2.00). Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target for the company.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,399.19).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

