Trevena (TRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

TRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.69.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 612,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,596. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.55. Trevena has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 142.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Trevena by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

