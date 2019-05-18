Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ally Financial Call Options (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,930 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,903% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,688.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,202. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,716,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,066,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,723,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,141 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,326,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,892,000 after acquiring an additional 346,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

