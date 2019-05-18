Traceability Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $167,746.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $167,746.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00533793 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028000 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006750 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000213 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,955,678 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.