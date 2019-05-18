Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 1,500 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,310. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in AFLAC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

