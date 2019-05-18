Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.34

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,485,000 after acquiring an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 849,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 696,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,930,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/tootsie-roll-industries-tr-hits-new-1-year-high-at-40-34.html.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.