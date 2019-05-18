Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 11,500,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,622,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/tillar-wenstrup-advisors-llc-has-1-41-million-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.