Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,437. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/thornburg-investment-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-spdr-gold-shares-gld.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.