Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.99. 1,721,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $281.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $306,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.77, for a total transaction of $891,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,599.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,584 shares of company stock valued at $29,135,337. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/thornburg-investment-management-inc-cuts-position-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.