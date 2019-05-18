Theta Fuel Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $28.81 million and $609,206.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

