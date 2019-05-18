TheStreet Upgrades Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

CETV stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $953.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CETV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 766,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 625,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,707,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 209,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 224,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 158,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.