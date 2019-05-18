TheStreet Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to C+

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

VRTS stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.42. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 491,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

