TheStreet Lowers SM Energy (SM) to D+

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

SM stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 3.03. SM Energy has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,453,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,338,000 after acquiring an additional 736,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,413,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after buying an additional 77,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,336,000 after buying an additional 2,348,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,455,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,442,000 after buying an additional 134,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after buying an additional 868,266 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

