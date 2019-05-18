TheStreet Downgrades CarGurus (CARG) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

CARG opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $962,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $221,239.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,355,011 shares of company stock worth $133,100,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,974,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $15,947,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

