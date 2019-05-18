Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $299.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended first quarter 2019 with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. The company is demonstrating strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography. In the quarter, the company registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches aided its performance. We are looking forward to the company’s recent purchase of Brammer Bio in the field of Gene and Cell Therapy. This apart, the purchase of Gatan should boost electron microscopy suite. Even after considering the impact of impending divestiture of its Anatomical Pathology busiess, the company's 2019 guidance looks encouraging. Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher outperformed its industry. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s operating segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose threat.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.77.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $261.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,720 shares of company stock worth $21,763,423 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

