The Coca-Cola Co (KO) VP Bernhard Goepelt Sells 13,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $49.20. 11,256,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,895. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.