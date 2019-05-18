The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $9,256,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 941,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after buying an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,746 shares of company stock worth $2,559,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

