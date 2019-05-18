The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $712.00

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc (LON:BIOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 712 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28), with a volume of 142214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $359.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

