Tharisa (THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.94 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of $280.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

