Terreno Realty (TRNO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp set a $49.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 203.8% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 44,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 151,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

